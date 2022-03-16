Play video

Politicians from both sides of the border are holding meetings with US government representatives as the White House gears up for the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations tomorrow.

It is an opportunity for politicians from here to speak to American representatives, and this time one of the main topics of discussion will be the NI Protocol.

Sinn Fein President Mary-Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill are both in Washington to canvas American lawmakers, as is former Deputy First Minister Mark Durkan.

Members of the US congress have been offering their own views on what the row over the NI protocol means for the peace process.

Irish-American Congressman Ritchie Neal called for all parties to "honour" the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement, and said he believed the differences over the protocol "should be, and can be, smoothed out".

The protocol row has travelled across the Atlantic however, with most leading unionist politicians boycotting this year's celebrations in the American capital.

Tracey Magee is in Washington, and she has been reporting for UTV Live on the American leg of the Northern Ireland protocol debate.