"It's something we can do for people who need it... Maybe it will give them a chance to recover".

Banbridge resident John Lester has been preparing his home to accommodate refugees from the war in Ukraine.

He's been in contact with a family fleeing Kyiv, and hopes to welcome them as soon as possible.

Mr Lester is just one of many people across Ireland and the UK who have offered to house those fleeing the conflict in eastern Europe, but today the heads of the Anglican and Catholic churches in Ireland jointly called on governments to do more to aid refugees.

"I think personally that more could be done at government level in the United Kingdom" said Catholic Primate of Ireland Eamon Martin.

UTV's Judith Hill met with Mr Lester, and spoke to others from Northern Ireland involved in the campaign to aid those who have fled their homes because of the war.