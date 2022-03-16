Play video

A group of women in Northern Ireland living with secondary breast cancer are calling for better support and services for those with the incurable disease.

16 of the women have taken part in a photoshoot highlighting the physical and emotional impact of the diagnosis - with the hope that this will bring about change in Cancer Care Services.

Photographer Jennifer Willis has produced a series of images called "Seen to be heard", and says that the work often moved her to tears as she got to know 16 women who "have had to cope with things that just shouldn't be."

All of the women involved have said that they feel failed by a lack of services available to people diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

Speaking to UTV's Eden Wilson, the women spoke of their fear, uncertainty and resolve in the face of a terminal diagnosis.