Already most of our hospitals are operating beyond capacity and waiting times are getting longer at emergency departments, but Robin Swann says the economic crisis could affect people's health.

He says poverty, unemployment, poor housing, and stress can all make people ill.

The Minister has launched a public consultation on the future of urgent and emergency care, and he's inviting people across Northern Ireland to have their say.The consultation comes as the NHS recovers from its toughest ever two years. The pandemic pushed it to the limit and staff are burnt out.But patient numbers remain stubbornly high and limited health service budgets mean it's difficult to meet the huge demand for services.

The Minister is keen to stress that there's no quick fix: health care is complex, costly, and constant.Today he called a summit of local NHS leaders - administrators, doctors and nurses - and his message was simple: the urgent need to re-shape the service to meet changing needs in our community.Mr Swann is putting his proposals out for public consultation, but he has identified his three key priorities:

1) the development of an integrated urgent and emergency care service. This would mean standardising the delivery of services across Northern Ireland

2) addressing capacity, co-ordination and performance - in other words, the availability of hospital beds and the level of care delivered in peoples' homes;

3) developing a regionalised approach to intermediate care - focusing on healthcare delivered at home, providing better patient outcomes and recovery.

Mr Swann says: "I believe that the proposed reforms will help to ensure that all citizens in Northern Ireland have equal access to safe urgent and emergency care services, tailored to their specific needs, at the right time and in the right place."I fully recognise the severe pressures currently facing our hospitals and in particular our Emergency Departments. Far too many people are waiting far too long to access urgent and emergency care services. This falls far short of the service we all strive to provide."Unfortunately there is no quick fix. Addressing the current situation will require sustained effort and additional recurrent funding, including the building up of hospital capacity. That is why we need the long-term plan set out in the consultation document.

"Our staff continue to do all they can to provide the best possible service in hugely challenging circumstances. We owe it to them and everyone using these services to secure major and lasting improvements."Getting the Stormont Executive back up and running could be crucial if the proposals are to succeed, but change is rarely easy.So far the British Medical Association hasn't been impressed by the Department of Health's attempts to plan the NHS workforce.The BMA's Northern Ireland spokesperson, Dr Tom Black, says: "We need the right number of doctors in GP practices, in hospitals, and in the community to meet the increasingly complex health needs of the population. Attempts to do this so far have been piecemeal and ineffective."In Kilkeel, County Down, local GP Laurence Dorman knows how tough it is at the frontline and he says the NHS must change if it is to deliver care to all.Dr Dorman says: "Our entire Health Service is under pressure like never before, from cancer diagnosis to treatment for hip replacements, it's behind where we would like it to be."We know that we need to get these transformations, these different ways of working enabled and in place so that we can give patients the care that they need."Changing such a vast and complex system as the NHS will take time and money, but the Health Minister says we have to start planning for change right now.