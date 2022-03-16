Play video

The Court of Appeal has ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful. The ruling comes as rallies protesting against the Irish Sea border continue.

The DUP leader has repeated that he will not enter an Executive, so long as the Protocol remains in its current form.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking at a weekend rally in Crossgar, County Down.

With seven weeks until the Assembly election, the issue is firmly at the forefront.

Eden Wilson reports for View From Stormont.