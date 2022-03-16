Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that the cost of living crisis could have serious consequences for Northern Ireland’s already under pressure health service.

Mr Swann emphasised the link between deprivation and poor health outcomes and branded the situation “extremely concerning”.

It comes as the latest Department for Health statistics showed all but one hospital is over capacity. And the one which is not over its capacity - Lagan Valley - is full.

The health service is facing increased operating costs at a time of budget uncertainty in the absence of a fully-functioning Executive. The inability to process a three-year budget plan has frustrated the issue.

There are also concerns the health of the general population will suffer due to the increased cost of living.

"Poverty, unemployment, poor housing, and stress can all make people ill,” the health minister said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that a cost of living crisis will affect health and social care in significant ways,” Mr Swann said.

“Staff will certainly feel it. And the health and social care system will be impacted too, with an increase in operational costs, coming at a time of already very constrained budgets.

“We know only too well the links between deprivation and poor health outcomes, in terms of both physical and mental well-being.

“If households have to choose between heating and eating, there will be a long-term cost to their health."

The minister was speaking at a special health summit held virtually and attended by health service stakeholders, including representatives from Royal Colleges, trade unions and professional bodies, and health trusts and other HSC bodies.

Mr Swann outlined to the summit ongoing work in key areas, including the launch of a 12-week public consultation on the future of urgent and emergency care and confirmation that the new 10-year cancer strategy for Northern Ireland will be published soon.

However, he added that there was still much to be done.

“A sustained cost of living crisis demands a sustained Government response, at both Westminster and devolved levels,” the minister said.

“That should include a concerted cross departmental approach here in Northern Ireland. The situation we are facing is extremely challenging and concerning.”