Irish popstars Westlife have announced they will return to Belfast to play the SSE Arena as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan will be hitting the road again following their 2019 reunion tour that saw them take in 27 countries around the globe.

They are now scheduled to the SSE Arena Belfast on 15 and 16 December 2022.

The show will feature a host of Westlife’s greatest hits, like Flying Without Wings and World of Our Own, as well as fresh tracks from their new album Wild Dreams.

“We are incredibly excited to announce new dates being added to The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans," Westlife said.

“After the last two years, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before.

“It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Westlife have sold over 55million records worldwide and have had 14 No 1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Tickets for the Belfast dates go on sale on Friday 25 March at 9am.