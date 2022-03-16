St Patrick's Day promises to be a massive celebration for 2022 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The whole island is gearing up for an extra special celebration with jam-packed cultural programmes planned up and down the country.

UTV will have special programming on the night to showcase the celebrations right across Northern Ireland and in Dublin.

Here we've picked a small selection of events you won't want to miss:

Belfast

St Patrick's Eve Concert

On March 16 in the heart of the city centre, a special St Patrick's Eve Concert is set to take place.

Custom House Square will host 'the sounds of a modern island' as The Duncairn Arts Centre presents a family-friendly evening of homegrown entertainment for St Patrick's Day.

This event will bring together some of Ireland's most beloved musicians and rising stars for a special outdoor live concert for all the family.

Acts include:

duo Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill

Armagh’s trailblazing flute and whistle player Brian Finnegan

Rising star Tolü Makay

Experimental folk artist Joshua Burnside

The Duncairn Creative Collective - a brand-new collaborative project that brings together over 20 independent Irish musicians from different backgrounds and genres.

It all kicks off at 5pm and runs to 9pm. For tickets click here.

St Patrick's Day parade map in Belfast city centre Credit: Visit Belfast

St Patrick's Day Parade

It's a new look for the parade this year through the streets of Belfast and it's set to be a colourful, carnival pageant of costume, music, dance, circus and theatrical performance.

The pageant parade will leave from City Hall at 1pm and will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finish on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

The event is free to attend.

Play video

Derry

St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade

The parade from the North West Carnival Initiative, will leave Bishop Street at 3pm.

It's set to be a flamboyant event as 'mystical creatures snake their way through the city’s streets along with a host of characters representing young people from fables and fairy tales from faraway lands'.

And you can expect all types of music - from ballet to hip-hop.

Credit: Visit Derry

Spring Carnival 2022

The arrival of Spring will also be celebrated in the north-west on St Patrick's day as the Spring Carnival gets into full swing.

It promises to be a magical programme of music, dance, food and folklore for all to enjoy.

As well as the parade, there will be a 'mythical enchanted garden' and traditional Irish music and dance.

The Spring Carnival adventure takes place from 1pm until 6pm on the day at Waterloo Place.

Armagh

Armagh is said to be the "home of Saint Patrick", it's the place he chose to be the seat of Christianity in Ireland and it's here that he built his first stone church.

Festivities have already kicked off in Armagh with events running from March 10 to 19.

For more on the history of the man himself and his links to this ancient city you could join St Patrick's walking tour to be regaled with myths, legends as well as some unusual and quirky facts.

The community parade promises a "spectacular display of colour, music and entertainment for all to enjoy".

Play video

Downpatrick

Celebrations start at noon at St Patrick’s Square with free activities including face painting, walkabout characters, arts and crafts, balloon modelling and live performances.

Brian Kennedy will be on stage, and there'll also be music from folk rock legends The Logues and Weston Loney, plus many more.

This year will see the introduction of the Family Festival Village at Knocknashinna Park, with the best homegrown talent performing live music, circus skills, pop-up acts as well as many children’s activities to keep folks of all ages entertained.

The Downpatrick parade departs from the Ardglass Road at 1.30pm.

Omagh

An exciting day of music, dance, drama, amusements, and family entertainment is planned between 12pm and 4pm in Omagh town centre.

The sound of local talent will fill the streets, with performers such as the All-Ireland title winning Blackwater Ceilí Band.

Pipes of Peace with Ian Burrows will showcase the crossover of Scottish and Irish tunes and there'll also be a special performance from Omagh’s own Country Music star, Dominic Kirwan.

Children can also enjoy the ‘Pot of Gold’ trail, and heritage and music trails will be delivered throughout the day around the town facilitated by noted local historians, Vincent Brogan, Declan Forde and Don McGurgan.

Ballymena

The annual walk up Slemish mountain where St Patrick is thought to have herded sheep returns.

The nearby village of Broughshane will host the event, with Broughshane & District Community Association putting on a day of entertainment for the whole family.

A free park and ride service will operate from the former Michelin factory on the Raceview Road. The shuttle bus service will operate from 9am- 4pm.

Dublin

Play video

Huge crowds are expected to gather in Dublin for the big St Patrick's Day parade through the city centre.

This year's event promises to be fresh, bold and ambitious, bold new vision, with new pageant participants, breathtaking artistic elements, and world-class marching bands - as well as lots of audience interaction.

Public Transport

Translink will operate holiday timetables for St Patrick's Day. Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will run on school holiday timetables, while trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable.