Iain Henderson starts for Ireland in crucial Six Nations game with Scotland

Ireland have made three changes for Saturday’s crucial Six Nations game with Scotland in Dublin.

The Irish can still win the title if they win and England defeat France.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson is handed his first start of this year’s championship at lock, in place of James Ryan who was forced off with a head injury against England last week.

Jack Conan is named at Number 8, with Caelan Doris switching to the blindside flank in place of Peter O'Mahony.

Connacht winger Mack Hansen comes in for Andrew Conway who is being managed for a knee niggle.

Ulster pair Rob Herring and Kieran Treadwell are on the bench.

The match which kicks-off at 4:45pm is live on UTV.

Ireland team to face Scotland

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 19 caps14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 36 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) 11 caps 10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 104 caps CAPTAIN 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 16 caps 1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 115 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 6 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 56 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 29 caps 5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 67 caps 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 16 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps 8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 26 caps

Replacements 16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 25 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 47 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 22 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps 20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 83 caps 21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 95 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 31 caps 23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 56 caps