"Kids are smiling and it's safe. That's how it should be" Svitlana Shchedrina is a refugee from Ukraine who arrived in Dublin last week. Three of her older children remained behind in Ukraine to volunteer.

Millions of people have already fled Ukraine in the weeks after Russia's invasion. Most have gone to neighbouring nations such as Poland, but Ireland the UK are also destinations for those looking for safety from the war.

Svitlana spoke to UTV about what St Patrick's day means to her during this difficult time.