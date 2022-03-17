Play video

Security board the boat to remove staff made redundant

The sudden sacking of P&O Ferries workers in Larne has been described as "shameless."

Sailings were suddenly suspended and staff were told they were being made redundant with immediate effect at Larne this morning.

Passengers were turned away from the the Lairne to Cairnryan crossing on Thursday morning as sailings were suspended across the UK.

The company has now publicly confirmed it has provided 800 seafarers with "immediate severance notices," explaining that P&O Ferries is no longer a viable business.

Local political leaders branded the job cuts "scandalous," as they questioned the future of the key Northern to Scotland ferry route.

A former employee leaves the Port of Larne Credit: Pacemaker

Mid and East Antrim deputy Mayor Matthew Armstrong, who works in the transport industry, said:"Government - including council - now needs to step up to the plate and seek to do what we can to deliver who have been treated so shamefully by their employer.”

ITV News understands the company told staff they were being made redundant, and P&O is set to use an agency to keep their ferries running - with current staff able to apply to the agency for work.

Concerns were raised across the country, as the company operates routes from Dover, Tilbury, Hull and Teesport to France, as well as routes from Liverpool to Dublin.

Earlier, MLAs shared their concerns, describing the reports of the sailing suspensions as "disturbing."

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said: “ The staff need to be told what is going on and whether P&O have any long or short term commitment to Larne.

“There has been an obvious decline in services and routes at the port of Larne for many years, but the short crossing to Cairnyran has always been busy and is a strategically important freight link to Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Given this, the Economy Minister needs to get directly involved right now.”

Former P&O staff leave Larne port Credit: Pacemaker

His constituency counterpart, Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson, said: “My first thought is with the workers who have been informed by P&O they are no longer employed and I hope they get the support needed at this difficult time.

“I am deeply disappointed in how P&O have handled this entire episode, showing underhanded behaviour which is not acceptable at best and draconian measures to remove staff at worst. There appears to have been no consultation done with staff or unions over this move.

“Given P&O owns Larne Harbour, urgent questions now need asked as to the potentially vast impact locally. I am calling on the Department for the Economy to engage immediately with P&O over the future of the harbour and any potential ramifications for it.”

East Antrim TUV Assembly candidate Norman Boyd called the company's move an "absolutely scandalous betrayal of British workers.

“Everything about this this shameful. Neither staff nor customers had any notice of what was taking place with people hearing that something was afoot by way of the media rather than any announcement by the company.

“There is an urgent need for the government, at national level, to put in place legislation which prevents staff being treated in such a shabby fashion”.

A P&O ferry is halted in Larne on Thursday morning as all services were suspended. Credit: Pacemaker

A P&O Ferries spokesperson issued a statement on Thursday afternoon following the suspensions. The statement reads: “P&O Ferries plays a critical role in keeping trade flowing, supply chains moving, and connecting families and friends across the North and Irish seas and the English Channel. We have been at the heart of this service for years and we are committed to serving these vital routes.

"However, in its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business. We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.

"These circumstances have resulted in a very difficult but necessary decision, which was only taken after seriously considering all the available options. As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages.

"In making this tough decision, we are securing the future viability of our business which employs an additional 2,200 people and supports billions in trade in and out of the UK. And we are ensuring that we can continue serving our customers in a way that they have demanded from us for many years.”

