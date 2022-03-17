The PSNI has warned all those celebrating St Patrick's day in Belfast that "unruly" behaviour and destruction of property will not be tolerated, as local political figures called for more to be done to prevent unrest in certain parts of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson asked that anyone coming to the city for the patron saint's day to celebrate safely, and asked that people not "overindulge" in alcohol.

Current DUP Lagan Valley MLA and future candidate in South Belfast Edwin Poots publicly called for more to be done to protect residents of the Holyland area of the city, where, on previous St Patrick's days, young people have engaged in antisocial behaviour.

Belfast City Council have put on a large number of public events to celebrate the holiday, including a concert held on Wednesday night, and the annual St Patrick's day parade.

The council has aimed to foster a family-friendly atmosphere at these events.

Police have also called on students to avoid the popular Holyland area entirely, saying it "is a residential area – NOT a party or nightlife destination".

Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University have in the past criticised their own students for destruction of property and causing a public nuisance on the holiday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We want everyone to have an enjoyable, peaceful and crime free day."