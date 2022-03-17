St Patrick’s Day celebrations return in full after pandemic pause

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are returning in full, with crowds expected on the streets of Belfast and Dublin after Covid-19 put a pause on celebrations for the last two years.

Cities, towns and villages across the island of Ireland will hold St Patrick's Day parades on Thursday after the easing of restrictions.

In Belfast, the first parade since 2019 will leave City Hall at 1pm.

Organisers say the theme will be "We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast".

The parade will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street and finish in Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

Meanwhile, up to 400,000 people are expected to attend the parade in Dublin.