Going green

St Patrick’s Day parades are returning across Northern Ireland in the likes of Belfast, Londonderry and Downpatrick.

They're the first to have happened since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dublin is also turning green with the festivities there beginning at noon.

Taoiseach tests positive

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be unable to meet US President Joe Biden in person later after testing positive for Covid-19. He was to attend a series of St Patrick's events in Washington DC, at Capitol Hill and the White House.

Following the positive test result, Mr Martin had to leave a gala dinner where the President was giving an address.

Health reform proposals

The Health Minister has launched a public consultation into urgent and emergency care. Robin Swann is urging people to submit their views on the reforms, which includes the introduction of emergency care centres.

Challenge completed

The Belfast Giants eventually clinched the win against Cardiff Devils to lift the Challenge Cup. A sudden death goal in overtime sealed the dramatic victory and the first silverware of the season.