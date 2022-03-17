Play video

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had his visit Saint Patrick's Day visit to Washington DC interrupted by Covid again this year, but this time he made it all the way across the Atlantic ocean before entering lockdown.

The Taoiseach had his first two chances to visit Washington DC cancelled due to the pandemic, and hoped to make up for lost time this year by holding a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Unfortunately, a positive test on Wednesday night but the brakes on these plans, and confined the Taoiseach to a DC hotel room.

For UTV Live from Washington, Tracey Magee has this report.