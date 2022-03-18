Play video

Supporters of a Sign language act say it would greatly improve life for deaf people in Northern Ireland, but they're concerned at the delay in getting legislation.

The Department for Communities say proposals are being drafted to be put before the next executive, when that's in place.

For students at the specialist school for deaf children in Jordanstown, sign language means communication, fun and learning.

It's a language in its own right, yet courses are expensive and few get the chance to learn.

For young people like Alanis, who was born deaf and plans to go to university next year, ease of communication is vital, and she's clear on what support she wants to see a future Executive's bring in a bill.

"More interpreters accessible for deaf young people; that way it would never effect your studies and your time in school.

"That way, you wont miss out as much."

Campaigners say that, despite promises from politicians, progress towards a Sign Language Act is slow and deaf people, their families and society as a whole are losing out.

Michelle Napier visited the school in Jordanstown to speak to deaf young people, as well as to campaigners who are pushing Stormont to act.