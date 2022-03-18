A new trailer has been released teasing the upcoming new season of Derry Girls, suggesting new episodes could land soon.

The smash hit show is due to return to screens later this year, but an exact date for season three's release has yet to be confirmed.

Channel 4 has given eager fans a special taste of what's to come with a new trailer released on St Patrick's Day.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee shared the trailer on Thursday, tweeting: "We’re back b******! Happy St Paddy’s day!"

The comedy has won fans around the world with its portrayal of teenage life during the later years of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

The critically acclaimed cast also includes Tommy Tiernan, Ian McElhinney and Siobhán McSweeney.

Ms McGee, who is from Derry, has previously described writing the show as a "love letter" to her home city.Filming on the eagerly anticipated series was delayed due to the pandemic.

Season 3 will be out later this year, while Seasons 1 and 2 can be watched on All 4 and streamed in the UK and Ireland on Netflix.