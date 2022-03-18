Play video

P&O protests expected

Protests are expected at Larne Port after P&O Ferries sacked around 800 staff, with plans to replace them with agency workers. All sailings between the town and Cairnryan have been cancelled.

The Infrastructure Minister is now calling on the government to save the jobs and maintain the Irish Sea routes.

DUP deputy stepping down

The deputy leader of the DUP says she will not be contesting the forthcoming Assembly election.

Paula Bradley, who represents the North Belfast constituency, has been an MLA since 2011. She says she is leaving the political arena to take care of her elderly mother.

Homes for Ukraine

Over 6,00 people in Northern Ireland have applied for the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Phase one of the programme opens today for Ukrainians who have named people willing sponsors.

The Executive Office is encouraging people who are interested to apply through an online portal. Hosts will receive a payment of £350 a month.

Six Nations hopes

Ireland are seeking to pip France to the Six Nations title. They're hosting Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson will make his first start in the tournament, as the team aim to keep their title hopes alive. The match is live on UTV from 4pm.