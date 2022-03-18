A man has been arrested after arriving on a flight to Belfast International Airport by detectives investigating a series of frauds in Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone.

The 26-year-old flew into Northern Ireland on Thursday evening before being detained.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences including theft and fraud by false representation and remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

According to the PSNI, the arrest relates to several construction jobs between 14 February and 16 March this year for which deposits were paid but work was not completed.