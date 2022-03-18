Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after an assault in North Belfast on Friday morning.

The man remains in police custody as of Friday afternoon after police investigated an incident in the Flax Street area of the city early that morning.

Another man, also in his 30s, is in critical condition in hospital after a reported fight at an address in the area.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information about the it to contact 101, quoting reference number 478 18/03/22.