Man attacked with ‘hurl, hatchet and knife’ in Dungannon

A man has had to be taken to hospital after being attacked with a hurling stick, hatchet and knife during an aggravated burglary at his home in Dungannon.

Two armed men broke into the property in the Springdale area shortly before 3.20am on Friday.

They smashed windows and assaulted the householder, who suffered a head wound and cuts to his hands, knees and feet.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crawford said: “A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon, and remain in police custody at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information about the incident, or who can help us with our enquiries, to contact 101.”