A man who discovered newly born dogs dead in the boot of a car told police they had been “murdered”, the High Court heard today.

Sean McDowell’s actions were fuelled by concerns about potential animal abuse at a puppy farm in Co Down, his lawyer insisted.

McDowell, 31, of Ailsbury Park in Lurgan, faces a charge of wasting the PSNI’s time by making a false report.

Prosecution counsel Michael Wilson said police were informed that puppies had been “murdered” at an address in the Waringstown area.

Officers went to the location and inspected animals who were all assessed as being in good condition.

McDowell was arrested on suspicion of wasting time, but then alleged that pups were dead in the boot of a car.

“Police checked and discovered a number of animals deceased, but they had no concerns and believed (they had died from) natural causes,” Mr Wilson said.

Opposing McDowell’s application for bail, the barrister argued that his behaviour is putting added pressure on police resources.

Richard McLean, defending, confirmed his client intends to contest the charge.

“A number of deceased animals were found at the locus,” he told the court.

“He felt so strongly about the fact he believed the animals had been abused at this puppy farm.”

Lord Justice Treacy pointed out that it was not uncommon for some puppies to die shortly after birth.

But granting bail to McDowell on terms which include a ban on possessing a mobile phone, the judge warned: “If he breaches any conditions he will go back inside and stay there until the case is dealt with.”