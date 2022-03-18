Play video

It's a contender for fight of the year but to Michael Conlan that's no consolation.

He was 95 seconds away from winning his first world title as a professional boxer.

He was up on all three of the judges' scorecards going into the 12th and final round of the fight, but WBA World Featherweight Champion Leigh Wood produced the knock out blow and as Conlan fell through the ropes his dreams shattered around him.

After getting the all clear from a CT scan in hospital that night and having a quick chat with Wood the next morning to request a rematch, Conlan returned to his Belfast home having to face something he had never had to face before.

Defeat.

He jetted off to the sun this week for a physical and mental break from the boxing life he calls "not normal".

Before he left he kindly sat down with me to reflect on the most difficult night of his career and what he feels the future holds.