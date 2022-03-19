Play video

Video report by Eden Wilson:

An American war veteran has returned to Northern Ireland 80 years after he was last stationed here, through the help of his TikTok followers.

At 99-years-old, Jake Larson, fondly known as Papa Jake, is a social media star who tells stories about his wartime memories.

Papa Jake was last in Northern Ireland in 1942 - however, he could no longer remember exactly where he was stationed.

The one thing he could remember was a big house, with lots of chimneys on it.

Soon, his TikTok following helped out with someone commenting to say he could only have been at Brownlow House In Lurgan

Eden Wilson caught up with Papa Jake on his visit back to Northern Ireland.