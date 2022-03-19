Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon has lost out on its bid to become the 2025 UK City of Culture.

It lost out to Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough which are now in the final four.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, along with Cornwall, Derby and Stirling were all in the long list for the prize, with each of them receiving a £40,000 grant earlier in the process to strengthen their applications.

The prize of UK City of Culture was previously held by Londonderry in 2013.

The title has since been held by Hull in 2017 and Coventry in 2021.