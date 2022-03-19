Belfast comedy fans left shocked after Kevin Hart appears at local gig

Comedy fans in Belfast were left shocked after American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart appeared on stage on Friday night.

He took to the floor of Lavery's Comedy Club amongst a programme full of local comedians.

Sharing the news on social media, Lavery's posted:

"Amazing to see the look on people’s faces when @colingeddis announced @kevinhart4real onto the stage" "Incredibly special night for @laveryscomedyclub !!!"

His performance comes ahead of an intimate gig on Saturday night at the Limelight in Belfast: