Belfast comedy fans left shocked after Kevin Hart appears at local gig
Comedy fans in Belfast were left shocked after American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart appeared on stage on Friday night.
He took to the floor of Lavery's Comedy Club amongst a programme full of local comedians.
Sharing the news on social media, Lavery's posted:
"Amazing to see the look on people’s faces when @colingeddis announced @kevinhart4real onto the stage" "Incredibly special night for @laveryscomedyclub !!!"
His performance comes ahead of an intimate gig on Saturday night at the Limelight in Belfast: