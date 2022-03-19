Watch Ireland vs Scotland and France vs England live on UTV this weekend. Coverage starts at 4pm.

Ireland go into the final week of the 2022 Six Nations with a chance of lifting the title, but they'll need things to go their way to do so.

Let UTV News walk you through the permutations of wins, draws, bonus points and losses that could see Ireland lift a first Six Nations trophy in four years.

So what's do Ireland have to play for on Saturday?

Ireland can still claim two trophies: the Triple Crown and the Six Nations title.

The Triple Crown is the most straightforward. This trophy is competed for by Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England. If one of those teams beats the other three, they win this title.

As Ireland have already seen off Wales and England this championship, they only need to beat Scotland, by any number of points, to win a Triple Crown.

There's also the big: the Guinness Six Nations title. Ireland and France are the two teams left who can win Rugby's oldest championship on Saturday.

How do things stand going into the final matchday?

France are top of the table with 18 points after four wins, with Ireland in second with 16.

Ireland are guaranteed at least second spot as they are over five points ahead of England and Scotland who sit jointly on 10 points.France are going for a Grand Slam, which is a clean sweep of five wins in the tournament. If they beat England in Le Crunch in Paris on Saturday evening, they'll claim their first grand slam since 2010.

Ireland lost to France in February, so they are reliant on other results going their way to win the title. So what do Ireland need to do?

Win. For a chance at the title, Ireland need to beat Scotland and preferably do so while scoring four tries.

That's because scoring four tries gives a team an extra bonus point, giving them five points for the game.

If Ireland can pull off one such win over Scotland, they'll have one hand on the trophy. But France will have their say about things as they chance Le Grand Chelem.

What do Ireland need France to do?

Preferably, lose or at the very least draw with England.

If France win, they win the title and Ireland will have to settle for a place as runners up.

But if France lose to England and Ireland beat Scotland, then Les Blues will be watching Ireland celebrate a first title under Andy Farrell.

What about if France or Ireland draw?

Well now things become a bit more complex, so let's walk through the different permutations we could see on Saturday.If France draw with England, Ireland can still win the title with either a victory or a bonus point victory.

If France draw but score four tries, then Ireland will need to score four tries themselves against Scotland to finish first overall.

Ireland could actually win the title after drawing with Scotland, provided France lose to England and they don't get any bonus points.

A team can get bonus points in a loss in two ways, firstly by scoring four or more tries and secondly by finishing within seven points of the winning team.

So if Ireland draw and France score three or fewer tries while losing to England by more than 7 points, Ireland still would win the whole tournament.

Confused? Don't worry, the team on UTV will keep you right all Saturday afternoon and evening.

