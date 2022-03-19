P&O Ferries say it has resumed its services between Dublin and Liverpool, as of Saturday afternoon

Its other crossings, including those from Larne to Cairnryan in Scotland remain suspended.

The restart to its Liverpool to Dublin service was revealed in an internal email sent on Friday by the company's CEO Peter Hebblethwaite.

In the email, Hebblethwaite tells P&O’s remaining workforce that it is “absolutely natural to feel uncomfortable” about the manner in which their colleagues were fired on Thursday morning, but that the decision was “absolutely necessary” and “significantly reduces” P&O’s crewing costs.

In an internal email, the company’s CEO informed staff that MS Norbank will sail from Liverpool to Ireland on Saturday (March 19). Credit: ITV News

The email states that P&O expects service disruption will be “short-lived” and “our focus now is getting our ships back to service.”

It adds that the Norland “will be back in service from [Saturday], sailing on the Liverpool-Dublin route”.

On Thursday, 800 members of P&O Ferries staff were informed that they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

Staff had no advance warning, to the point where crew members were on board ships when they found out.

On Friday, former workers protested at ports, including Larne, over their treatment by P&O.