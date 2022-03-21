Excitement grows on the farms this week for the return of the Balmoral Show on UTV’s hit series, ‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’.

There is a little bit of nerves as well ahead of the farming showcase.

Livestock is the main focus of Tuesday's episode with several of the farmers looking after sheep, cattle and deer, giving an insight to what’s involved in their rearing.

It’s August and near Kilcoo, Áine Devlin is preparing to say goodbye to some of her collie Mist’s pups.

Àine explains the importance of working dogs, saying: “Sheepdogs are just as important now as they were 100 years ago.”

August is a busy month for the flock as Áine is getting the ewes into top condition for breeding.

She gives the ewes a "teeth, toes and teats" treatment, a "bit of an MOT for sheep," as she calls it.

Next we’re off to Ballycarry, where the Garrett family is getting ready for the Balmoral Show.

There was no event in 2020 so their Dexter cattle need show ring practice.

Rachael practising with the Dexters for Balmoral show Credit: UTV

The Dexters may be small, but they are big in attitude.

Rachael says: “You want them to perform well and stand well at Balmoral.”

Mervyn says about Balmoral: “It’s exciting but it’s a nervous time as well.”

Near Hillsborough, dairy farmer Stephen Gibson has spotted early signs of mastitis in two cows which are part of his 100-strong herd.

He’s using a new treatment which doesn’t involve antibiotics, to stop the infection taking hold.

With the good weather August is also a busy month for their ice cream sales and Stephen’s wife Amanda talks about their produce.

She explains that the ice-cream is always made with the same day’s milk direct from the farm.

Talking about the luxury item, she says: “If we’re going out for a treat, we want it to be a lovely treat.”

In the second part of the episode, Richard Beattie is working with his herd of deer near Gortin.

He’s preparing to wean 40 young deer from the herd in September.

He talks about the challenges of working with stags saying they are “the real king of the bunch,” and “not to be messed with”.

He also explains why he’s glad Glenpark offers people the chance to come into contact with animals.

As Richard works with the deer, the new wedding and events coordinator Kendall Glenn is preparing for a wedding at the venue.

She’s loving her work.

“You can’t compare the farm to this,” she says.

The wedding business is growing at the estate and Kendall points out: “It’s really important that it’s perfect."

Richard jokes: “You nearly feel like getting married again.”

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Tuesday 22 March at 8pm on UTV.

