Fans were left in shock when one of the world's biggest comics decided to swap out sold-out stadia for intimate shows on the Belfast comedy scene.

If you came to Lavery's comedy club in Belfast on Friday night, you would have seen a huge star take to one of the city's smallest stages.

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart made an impromptu appearance at the bar's comedy club leaving locals delirious.

That surprise appearance though meant that one of the city's rising comics had to give up his place. But Paddy McDonnell did not mind at all. The local comedian said it was "like giving up your place in a five aside football match at the local sports centre to Christiano Ronaldo."

Paddy said he believes that despite being used to playing to massive audiences of many thousands, Kevin Hart enjoyed his intimate Belfast gig. Indeed he said he was enjoying the atmosphere and 'feedback' he was getting from the room. Now this was the first of two cosy comedy shows that Kevin Hart played here over the weekend. Tickets for his intimate gig at the Limelight on Saturday were snapped up in seconds after going on sale the day before. Do keep an eye out for the comedian around Belfast as he is recording a new Netflix series here.

And he might just make another impromptu appearance.