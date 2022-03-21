Gardai investigating the death of a mother of five shot in a Dublin home on Saturday night (19 March) have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The man in his late 20s was detained on Monday morning and is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the shooting in the Finglas area at approximately 8.40pm.

The victim was 36-year-old Sandra Boyd, a mother of five. It is understood the attack happened at her home.

It has been reported that Ms Boyd may have been shot accidentally as she intervened in a dispute.

She was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she passed away.