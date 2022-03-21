A 53-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday charged with possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

It follows a search of a property in south Belfast on Sunday (20 March) by police when a quantity of suspected drugs with a street value of £90,000 were seized.

Detective Inspector Kelly, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “We remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.

"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion, we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I again repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man arrested by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Sunday has has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

It followed a search of a property in the Deanwood Crescent area of Newtownards on Sunday 20 March, in which suspected Class A controlled drugs and a quantity of cash were recovered.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the North Down Brigade UDA.