A doctor accused of several failings following the death of a child more than 25 years ago has appeared before a professional misconduct hearing.

Claire Roberts, 9, died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in October 1996.

Her death was examined by the hyponatraemia inquiry, which found there had been a “cover up” to “avoid scrutiny”.

On Monday, paediatrician Dr Helen Steen attended a fitness to practice hearing that is investigating several allegations relating to Claire’s death.

The tribunal is probing claims that between October 1996 and May 2006 Dr Steen “knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances” of the child's death.

It is also alleged that the doctor provided inappropriate, incomplete and inaccurate information to the child's parents and GP regarding the treatment, diagnosis, clinical management and cause of her death.

Other allegations include a failure to refer a patient’s death to the corner, a failure to consult with the necessary colleagues during a review of the patient’s notes and the omission of “key information” while giving evidence to the coroner’s inquest into the patient’s death.

Today's hearing, was due to be held in public, but was switched to a private session following a request from Dr Steen’s legal representative.

The doctor’s lawyer, Kevin McCartney, said a number of preliminary matters for discussion include details about Dr Steen’s health. He said any discussions about her health should remain private.

The hearing, which is expected to last five weeks, is now due to be held in private for most of this week.

During the 14-year hyponatraemia inquiry Dr Steen denied claims of a cover-up into Claire’s death.

The inquiry examined the deaths of three children, the aftermath of the death of a fourth and issues arising from the death of a fifth.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service is investigating a number of doctors involved in all the cases.