A new 110,000 square foot garden centre which has been given planning approval in The Junction Retail Park in Antrim, is expected to create 100 new jobs.

The new Dobbies store will be one of the largest of its 73 stores in the UK and represents a £10 Million investment.

Explaining why they had chosen Antrim for the store's location, Graeme Jenkins, Chief Executive at Dobbies, said “Its prime position off the M2, just north of Belfast City Centre and towards the popular Antrim coast, will allow us to bring the Dobbies experience to a new area within Northern Ireland.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb welcomed the new Dobbies store to The Junction in Antrim saying:

“This new flagship store will bring over 150 new full and part time jobs to the Borough and represents another significant investment which will further enhance Antrim’s reputation as a destination for retail, leisure, food and hospitality.”