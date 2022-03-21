The National Association of Head Teachers in Northern Ireland has called on the government to immediately work towards a “fair settlement” for striking local authority staff.

It said the fact workers were forced onto the picket lines showed the "failure" of employers to address concerns of staff.

The walkouts by Education Authority staff have impacted school bus services and meals will also be affected, with some schools telling pupils to bring packed lunches.

"These workers have simply been left with no alternative,” said Dr Graham Gault, NAHT (NI) director.

"The fact that Unite’s industrial dispute over the government pay offer has progressed to strike action represents a complete failure of the employing authorities to seriously address their very legitimate concerns."

"Because it is both unacceptable and hugely disappointing that children, particularly our most vulnerable children, will be impacted by this breakdown, NAHT(NI) calls for government to immediately reopen negotiations towards a fair settlement to put this lamentable situation behind us."

Unite members on strike at Glenveagh School Credit: Pacemaker

Councils have warned the strike action will also impact local services like bin collections and street cleaning services.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council say they will also be unable to operate their swimming pools this week.

There is also separate strike action at Queen's and Ulster universities.