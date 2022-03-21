Play video

Twenty eight Northern Ireland schools are to benefit from a £800million renovation fund, the education minister has announced.

Ms McIlveen announced the spending drive under the major capital works programme.

The schools which are attended by more than 25,000 pupils combined will benefit from an estimated capital investment of £794m.

A 'major work' is a capital project that costs in excess of £500,000.

That could be a new school building, renovation of an old building, extensions or construction of a new school building to allow for an amalgamation of two or more existing schools.

"I should stress," the education minister told the Assembly on Monday, "authorisation to proceed to construction on any individual project will be based onthe level of capital funding available at the point when a design is complete and all necessary approvals have been secured."

The schools which will advance in planning are:

Ballyclare High School

Ballyclare Secondary School

Ballymena Academy

Belfast High School

Cambridge House, Ballymena

Carrickfergus Academy

Dean Maguirc College

Dromore High School

Edmund Rice, Newtownabbey

Friends' School Lisburn

Hunterhouse College, Belfast

Killicomaine Junior High School

Larne Grammar

Larne High School

Lisnagarvey High School, Lisburn

Loreto College, Coleraine

Lumen Christi College, Londonderry

Malone Integrated College, Belfast

Mercy College, Belfast

Portadown College

Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt

St Brigid's College, Londonderry

St Catherine's College, Armagh

St Ciaran's College, Dungannon

St Joseph's College, Belfast

St Louise's Comprehensive College, Belfast

St Paul's High School, Newry

St Pius X College, Magherafelt.