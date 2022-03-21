Northern Ireland schools to benefit from £800m capital funding programme
Twenty eight Northern Ireland schools are to benefit from a £800million renovation fund, the education minister has announced.
Ms McIlveen announced the spending drive under the major capital works programme.
The schools which are attended by more than 25,000 pupils combined will benefit from an estimated capital investment of £794m.
A 'major work' is a capital project that costs in excess of £500,000.
That could be a new school building, renovation of an old building, extensions or construction of a new school building to allow for an amalgamation of two or more existing schools.
"I should stress," the education minister told the Assembly on Monday, "authorisation to proceed to construction on any individual project will be based onthe level of capital funding available at the point when a design is complete and all necessary approvals have been secured."
The schools which will advance in planning are:
Ballyclare High School
Ballyclare Secondary School
Ballymena Academy
Belfast High School
Cambridge House, Ballymena
Carrickfergus Academy
Dean Maguirc College
Dromore High School
Edmund Rice, Newtownabbey
Friends' School Lisburn
Hunterhouse College, Belfast
Killicomaine Junior High School
Larne Grammar
Larne High School
Lisnagarvey High School, Lisburn
Loreto College, Coleraine
Lumen Christi College, Londonderry
Malone Integrated College, Belfast
Mercy College, Belfast
Portadown College
Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt
St Brigid's College, Londonderry
St Catherine's College, Armagh
St Ciaran's College, Dungannon
St Joseph's College, Belfast
St Louise's Comprehensive College, Belfast
St Paul's High School, Newry
St Pius X College, Magherafelt.