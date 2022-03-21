A woman was left badly shaken after she was pulled out of a van in a hijacking in Co Armagh.

It happened in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall in the early hours of Monday morning.

At around 2am, police said a woman driver was flagged down by two men who then pulled her from the vehicle.

The woman made off from the scene unharmed but has been left badly shaken by her ordeal, police said. The van was found a short distance away and the driver’s handbag had been stolen.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 83 of 21/03/22. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.