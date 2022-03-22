From Derry to Springfield – The Simpsons paid tribute to Channel 4 show Derry Girls in Sunday night’s episode.

Executive Producer Matt Selman confirmed an ice-cream parlour named “Dairy Girls” was a nod to the show when asked by a fan on Twitter.

In response to the news, Derry Girl’s creator Lisa McGee simply tweeted “I. Am. Dead”.

The comedy has won fans around the world with its portrayal of teenage life during the later years of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

The series stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

The critically acclaimed cast also includes Tommy Tiernan, Ian McElhinney and Siobhan McSweeney.