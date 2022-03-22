Flybe will return the skies next month, with 12 routes in total to launch from George Best Belfast City Airport this year.

The airline filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and its business and assets were purchased in April 2021 by Thyme Opco, which is linked to US hedge fund Cyrus Capital.

The first routes to launch in April will be flights to Birmingham and Glasgow, with Leeds Bradford and London Heathrow added later in the month.

Belfast City Airport. Credit: UTV

What routes will Flybe be operating from Belfast?

The full list of destinations revealed is below:

Belfast City to Birmingham from 13th April up to 4x Daily

Belfast City to Glasgow from 14th April up to 4x Daily

Belfast City to Leeds Bradford from 28th April up to 3x Daily

Belfast City to London Heathrow from 28th April up to 2x Daily

Belfast City to Amsterdam from 28th May Daily

Belfast City to Edinburgh from 23rd June up to 3x Daily

Belfast City to East Midlands from 7th July up to 2x Daily

Belfast City to Manchester from 7th July up to 4x Daily

Belfast City to Southampton from 28th July up to 2x Daily

Belfast City to Aberdeen from 25th August up to 4x Weekly

Belfast City to Inverness from 25th August up to 4x Weekly

Belfast City to Newcastle from 25th August Daily