Barry’s Complex in Portrush has been saved from closure and will reopen at Easter.

The Curry family, who operate Curry’s Fun Park at Salthill in Co Galway, have taken a long term lease of the property.

The iconic North Coast venue had been operated by the Trufelli family since opening in 1926, but it closed after they sold it last year.

There had been fears the venue would be demolished and transformed into housing.

“We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area,” Owen Curry said.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

"We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.

"It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years."