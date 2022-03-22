Eight more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus the Department of Health has reported on Tuesday.

The update brings Covid-19 related deaths in NI in the last seven days to 19, and to 3,282 deaths in total since reporting in the pandemic.

The department also reported 2,899 new infections over the last day, and 14,092 new cases in a the past fortnight. The total reported cases since 2020 stands at 671,964.

A total of 519 people are in hospital with coronavirus, and 180 new patients with Covid have been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days.

There are currently seven coronavirus-positive patients in intensive care units, with seven ICU beds available. Hospital occupancy stands at 108%.

Ten of Northern Ireland's 12 hospitals are over capacity.