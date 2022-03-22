A man allegedly subjected an intoxicated 19-year-old woman to an “opportunistic and predatory” rape at student accommodation in south Belfast, a court was told.

Paul Berne was remanded into custody, accused of carrying out the attack on St Patrick’s Day and stealing £150 in cash from a purse inside the property.

The 35-year-old, of College Square North in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of rape, sexual assault and theft.

He denies the allegations, insisting that any contact with the woman was consensual.

An investigating detective said the alleged victim told police she went back to accommodation off the Malone Road on March 17 due to her state of intoxication.

It was claimed that outside the property a man paid her a compliment before asking if she wanted to get a carry-out.

The woman declined but was followed inside by the stranger, according to her account.

She was then allegedly subjected to sexual assaults while lying on a sofa and again in a bedroom, blacking out at one point.

Later, another woman who lives at the property reported that £150 was missing from her purse.

Berne was identified by police following a trawl of CCTV footage and checks on banking transactions, the court was told.

The detective confirmed that the accused and alleged victim had never met each other before.

She claimed Berne initially evaded police before handing himself into custody on Monday.

During interviews he insisted that the woman had invited him in for drinks and then instigated sexual activity by kissing him.

Opposing bail, the detective stressed the need to offer protection to the woman.

“Police are also concerned about the opportunistic and predatory nature of this behaviour,” she added.

“We feel he may be a danger to the wider public in general.”

Cross-examined by defence barrister Declan Quinn, the detective confirmed there was no suggestion that the woman had been attacked in the street.

Counsel argued that Berne provided a detailed account of his version of events, which involved being dropped off in the area to buy a kebab and then going on to a party.

“He maintained that she instigated the sexual contact,” Mr Quinn submitted.

The court was told police are relying on a complainant with a hazy recollection who described herself as having been “10-out-of-10 drunk”.

“This is a case that is going to come down to the credibility of both parties,” the barrister predicted.

Describing Berne as “petrified” by the allegations against him, Mr Quinn added: “He’s a stranger to dealing with a case of this type, with the pressure that involves.”

But refusing bail, District Judge Mark McGarrity cited a potential risk of re-offending.

He remanded Berne in custody, to appear again by video-link on April 12.