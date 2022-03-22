A 35-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including rape, sexual assault and theft following the serious sexual assault of a woman in Belfast City Centre on St Patrick’s Day.

The 19-year-old was walking in the vicinity of Malone Avenue at around 6pm when she was forced into a house in the area and attacked by an unknown man.

The man is due to to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 22nd March.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “I would like to acknowledge the tremendous courage of this young female victim in coming forward. Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect.

"We will robustly investigate reports and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”