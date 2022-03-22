Play video

Video report by Emma Patterson

We are witnessing a cost of living crisis - and there seems little sign of prices coming down.

Inflation is predicted to hit 8% later in the year and with no Executive in place, it seems there's not much our politicians can do.

Energy bills have soared and price rises have filtered down to the shop shelves. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is helping drive up fuel and oil prices and with national insurance increases scheduled to take effect in April there's a very real fear that things will get worse before they get better.