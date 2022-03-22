A Co Down pensioner was remanded into custody accused of rape and human trafficking offences. Kenneth Harvey, 71, also faces allegations of controlling prostitution and paying for sexual services. Harvey, of Killynure Road in Carryduff, was charged following police searches at premises in the area on Monday. He appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on multiple counts of rape, allegedly committed between February 2017 and July 2020. It is further alleged that he facilitated the travel of a female with a view to her being exploited, and controlled activities relating to her prostitution. Handcuffed and wearing a grey prison-style sweatshirt, Harvey indicated that he understood the charges. No further details about the circumstances which led to his arrest were disclosed during the brief hearing. A defence solicitor confirmed the pensioner was not making an application for bail at this stage. District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded Harvey in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.