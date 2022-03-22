By Louise Small

Spring has finally sprung across Northern Ireland – and don’t be worrying that it is only Tuesday as the good weather looks set to last until the weekend.

Temperatures reached a record for the year today. Maybe not quite warm enough for shorts and t-shirts but it is definitely getting there.

It was 17.7 degrees at Magilligan in County Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon with 17.5 degrees recorded at Castlederg in County Tyrone and Derrylin in County Fermanagh.

And doesn’t the change in the weather make all the difference?

From budding daffodils with splashes of colour, waking up to the sound of the dawn chorus, the smell of freshly cut grass and maybe even the whiff of barbeque or two, there’s no denying winter is behind us.

Just last week we had the spring equinox, this means our days are now longer than our nights, and after a long winter - that stretch in the evening is a very welcome addition for many of us.

The reason our weather is staying settled is due to an area of high pressure. It is currently positioned over Scandinavia but will start to drift back towards Northern Ireland by Wednesday or Thursday, where it will continue to hold off any weather fronts out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The fine, dry and settled conditions will stay with us until the weekend with plenty of spring sunshine over the next few days.

However, there is the risk of increased levels of air pollution, we are expecting moderate levels of pollution across eastern parts of Northern Ireland due to the settled weather and winds blowing in from Europe.

Even though it is only March, there is some strength in the sun with UV levels rising to moderate on Wednesday, so it is important to take extra care if you are spending any time outside.

As we get closer to the weekend temperatures will decrease by a degree or so, with a downward trend in temperatures expected next week.

For more information of air quality click here.