A gorse fire on Black Mountain in Belfast was reported to the fire service on Tuesday afternoon at 3.47pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said "there are currently four Fire Appliances responding to the fire- 2 from Springfield, 1 from Westland and 1 from Whitla. The incident is ongoing and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

It cones after fires were reported on Cave Hill and the Black Mountain in Belfast on Monday night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received a number of calls about that gorse fire on Cave Hill from 7.45pm onwards but that no fire crews had been deployed as there was no risk to life or property.

Earlier, two appliances had been sent to Black Mountain from 5.50pm and had left the scene at 7.30pm.