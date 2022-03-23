Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a property in south Belfast.

Shortly before 2:45am a man entered a house on Ireton Street armed with a knife and demanded money.

He took a mobile phone, a laptop and car keys from the occupant’s bedroom – and was then heard speaking to another male after leaving the room. Both males made off in the householder’s car which was parked outside.

The vehicle was located in the Antrim Close area.

“The man has been described as being around 5 ft 11 ins in height, in his mid 20s or early 30s, with blonde hair, a short fringe, and a short scruffy brown beard. He spoke with a Belfast accent,” said Sergeant Adams.

“The second male was also said to speak with a Belfast accent.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything, or have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 138 of 23/03/22.”