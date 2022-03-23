Prince Charles and Camilla's Tyrone visit in pictures

Play video

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were given a warm welcome by Co Tyrone schoolchildren as they set off on their visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Prince Charles and Camilla dropped into Superstars, a charity that provides work and training for those with special needs where they were regaled with a performance of 'Greased Lightning from the musical Grease.

Prince Charles and Camilla in Tyrone

Dancers line up to perform for the Royal visitors

Prince Charles greets wellwishers outside Superstars Cafe in Cookstown Co. Tyrone Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall watch a dance performance outside the Superstars cafe, in Cookstown. Credit: PA

Charles and Camilla visited Cookstown on Tuesday, a town known for having one of the longest high streets in all the island of Ireland.

Part of the main street which is more than a mile-long was pedestrianised and lined with hundreds of schoolchildren waving Union flags.

The royal couple met with members of the public who had gathered, and were introduced to local businesses people and community members.

They visited Superstars Cafe, a centre that helps train and provide employment for 20 young people with learning difficulties, where they met staff, volunteers and trainees before unveiling a plaque marking the date.

Charles and Camilla are at the start of a four-day visit to the island of Ireland, with the final two days to be spent in the Republic.

They are also due to travel to all the nations in the United Kingdom during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.