Custody areas in some courthouses in Northern Ireland are not fit for purpose, a new report has found.

The report by Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI) identified that while there had been significant investment by the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) to fund modernisation programmes, some issues were impossible to rectify within the existing courthouse buildings, some of which are centuries old.

Chief Inspector of CJI Jacqui Durkin said: "This inspection found while some courthouses provide suitable layouts, with sufficient cells of a reasonable size and were in a good state of repair, others suffered a range of problems experienced by detainees relating to temperature, lack of natural light or ventilation, a lack of running water, cramped conditions and insufficient space to have separate areas for booking-in detainees, storage, office space and staff facilities.

"They were built in an era when the standards of accommodation for holding people accused of criminal offences were very different, however, they are still in use today."

The report said that while an attempt to close courthouses considered unsuitable or underutilised was halted following legal proceedings in 2016, inspectors believe that action is still required to ensure the current court custody estate is fit for purpose.

Ms Durkin said: "We have recommended that an assessment of current court custody facilities and areas for escorting detainees is undertaken.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic significantly fewer detainees were required to appear in person at court and the benefits of appearing by video link were realised.

"The potential to sustain these arrangements and reduce the detention of adults and young people in unsuitable courthouse cell accommodation could be explored."

The report also found that staff from the Northern Ireland Prison Service Prisoner Escorting and Court Custody Service (PECCS), who were responsible for both transporting prisoners and young people to and from prison or the Juvenile Justice Centre and their treatment and care while in court custody, treated detainees respectfully and with dignity.

"However inspectors found challenges existed around the recruitment and retention of PECCS staff and a need for more role-specific training and ongoing professional development to support staff," said Ms Durkin.

"We have recommended that the Northern Ireland Prison Service should carry out a workforce review of the PECCS within the next six months to address these issues, identify the future resourcing requirements and streamline the current management structures."

Omagh Court was found to have an ongoing damp issue in the custody suite

The report has also recommended that steps be taken to address the current lack of IT access in court custody areas.

The NICTS and the Northern Ireland Prison Service have welcomed the report.

A spokesperson for NICTS said: "NICTS has accepted the two recommendations that Inspectors have made in the report.

"Implementation of these recommendations is already being progressed through the NICTS Vision 2030 Portfolio and Estates Modernisation Programme."

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: "Inspectors have acknowledged the efforts and good work of PECCS staff and good working relationships with other agencies.

"However, there is always room for improvement, and by accepting the report's recommendations around recruitment as well as training and development, we can make our prison escort services much better for everyone."